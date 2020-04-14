Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac Will Have You Ready to Risk it All in 'Dune' First Look

Timothée Chalamet will make Dune fans of us all.

Chalamet fronts director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming adaption of the notoriously hard to adapt 1965 science fiction opus, playing a young royal, Paul Atreides, who is whisked away from his home world and sent to rule a desert planet known as Dune.

"He thinks he’s going to be a young general studying his father and his leadership of a fighting force before he comes of age, hopefully a decade later," the actor told Vanity Fair, who first debuted this look at Chalamet in character.

Warner Bros. Pictures

For those not versed in Dune's lore, Frank Herbert's novel sees Paul and his parents, Duke Leto and Lady Jessica (played by Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson), relocate to Arrakis to oversee mining of a powerful spice called melange. There, they contend with warring royals, power struggles, and giant carnivorous sandworms.

The publication dropped more first looks at Isaac suited up as Duke Leto:

Chiabella James / Warner Bros. for Vanity Fair

Zendaya as a woman named Chani with a mysterious connection to Paul:

Chiabella James / Warner Bros. for Vanity Fair

And Jason Momoa as another of Paul's mentors, the warrior Duncan Idaho:

Chiabella James / Warner Bros. for Vanity Fair

The ensemble also includes Josh Brolin as a war veteran named Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as the leader of a tribe of natives, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One) as ecologist Dr. Liet Kynes, as well as Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

If this all seems like a lot, just know that's only half the story. When Dune arrives -- on Dec. 18 -- it will cover only the first half of its source material. "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie," Villeneuve says. "The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details."

