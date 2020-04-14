Why Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Changed Son Gene's Middle Name

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer had second thoughts after naming their son Gene Attell Fischer.

As the Trainwreck star recently revealed, she and her husband were so dissatisfied with his name that they decided to "officially" change it to Gene David Fischer.

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asked on Tuesday's episode of Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith with Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, 'genital.'"

My mom pointed that out to me actually," the podcast’s guest, Claudia O'Doherty, confessed. "My mom was like, 'Amy's called her son 'genital.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then, she was right."

Schumer and Fischer welcomed their son in May 2019. The comedian has since opened up about trying to give Gene a sibling through IVF.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right?" she wrote on Instagram in February. "For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

"Anyway I have so appreciated everyone sharing their Ivf stories with me. They made me feel empowered and supported. So I wanted to tell you how mine went down," she added. "So many women go through many rounds of ivf which is painful and mentally grueling. I heard from hundreds of women about my their miscarriages and struggles and also many hopeful stories about how after rounds and rounds of ivf it worked!! It has been really encouraging. Thank you."

