America Ferrera Sends Inspiring Message to Fellow Expectant Moms Amid ‘Daunting’ Coronavirus Pandemic

America Ferrera is sending love to women around the globe who, just like her, are preparing to bring a child into the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ferrera, 35, is expecting her second child with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo showing her burgeoning baby belly alongside an inspiring caption.

“As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now,” wrote the Superstore actress, who also shares son Sebastian, who’s almost two, with Williams. “And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances.”

“Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power,” Ferrera continued. “Hang in there pregnant mamas! We got this. 📸 by @ryanpierswilliams (aka dada, aka quarantine partner).”

Shortly after, Williams echoed her sentiments in a post using the same photo.

“Sending my love to all the beautiful creators of life in the world right now navigating these challenging times - especially this extraordinary lady @americaferrera,” he wrote.

Ferrera announced her pregnancy over New Year’s, posting a family photo on Instagram.

"Welcome Baby #2 in 2020,” wrote the former Ugly Betty star. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch."

"So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out," Williams meanwhile posted. “Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

Ferrera filled ET in on her pregnancy while attending the 2020 Oscars in February, sharing she loves “my pregnant body.”

"It's easier in that you kind of know what to expect, but different because every pregnancy is different," she said.

As for whether she was nervous about anything, she said, “What's it going to be like with two kids? Who knows!"

See more on Ferrera below.

RELATED CONTENT:

8 Latinas Inspiring New Generations: Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Lopez & More

America Ferrera Debuts Baby Bump at SAG Awards 2020

America Ferrera Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ryan Piers Williams