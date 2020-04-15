'Downton Abbey' Stars Reveal Which Cast Member Kissed Brad Pitt

Where did Brad Pitt learn his on-screen “snogging” skills?

One member of the Downton Abbey cast jokingly took credit for the Hollywood hunk’s kissing expertise during a game of “Sip It or Spill It” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Cast members including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Allen Leech, and Elizabeth McGovern sat down with Clarkson for the game, which she described as “a sophisticated version or 'Never Have I Ever.’”

The game involved sipping tea and spilling details if players had done the act in question.

When it came to Bonneville’s turn, he brought up Pitt.

“Sip it and spill it if you’ve ever snogged Brad Pitt,” he asked, while lifting his cup to his lips.

“Snogged means kissed right?” Clarkson asked, which Bonneville confirmed, prompting her to question if he was actually going to sip his tea.

“Well I’m just picking it [up,]” he responded with a cheeky grin.

McGovern then took a swig of her tea, while raising her hand and grinning.

“Somebody had to,” she said before explaining further. “I did it as a paid job because we were on a set, acting."

“What a beautifully-paid job,” Clarkson remarked, impressed.

“Yes,” McGovern agreed. “There are worse ways to earn a living, so I was not complaining. But yes, he cut his teeth with me, I think. I made him the man that he is. He’s learned everything from me!”

McGovern was referring to her role opposite Pitt in the 1994 film, The Favor.

More recently, McGovern starred in the Downton Abbey film. A sequel is now in the works, with producer, Gareth Neame, recently telling ET the script should be completed this year.

“We are totally committed to making a sequel if we can bring all the elements back,” Neame said. "During the course of this year, we will have a script and we will try to assemble all the actors again, you know, as soon as we can.”

See more on the sequel below.

RELATED CONTENT:



'Downton Abbey' Producer Says Sequel to Be Written This Year, Urges Fans to Be Patient (Exclusive)

Maggie Smith Says She Didn't Find 'Harry Potter' and 'Downton Abbey' Roles 'Satisfying'

'Downton Abbey' Movie: Inside the Unexpected Romances for Tom Branson and Thomas Barrow (Exclusive)