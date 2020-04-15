How to Watch the 'One World: Together at Home' Special

Frontline healthcare workers leading the fight against the coronavirus are being recognized all over the world. Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special, hosted in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, will air globally and cross-platform on Saturday, April 18.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the event will serve as both a tribute to those leading the efforts to fight COVID-19, and a worldwide call-to-action with steps everyone can take to support coronavirus relief right now. The massive worldwide effort will feature global health experts as well as an all-star lineup of performers, including artists, comedians and actors alike.

Read on for everything you need to know on how to watch One World: Together at Home, as well as all the performers who've been announced, what time it will air and more.

How to watch and when: ET Live will stream the complete broadcast special live starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, as well as the digital special live starting at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazong Fire TV device by downloading the ET Live app. Or stream ET Live via Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Amazon News or on CBS All Access. And you can always watch right here at at ETLive.com.

The broadcast will also air across all ViacomCBS networks globally, including CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in the U.S., BET and MTV globally across more than 180 countries, Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina.

For full information on where else you can watch in the U.S. and internationally, visit Global Citizen's website.

Who will be performing or making appearances: With the late night trio of Colbert, Kimmel and Fallon at the helm, there will be a wide array of performances and appearances, including Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Additionally, last week, Global Citizen announced appearances by even more stars, including Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder. Our friends from Sesame Street will also be there.

The digital special earlier in the day also includes a star-studded lineup, featuring Kesha, Lili Reinhart, Shery Crow, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Billy Ray Cyrus, Danai Gurira, Charlie Puth, Common, Ellie Goulding, Heidi Klum, Lady Antebellum, Naomi Osaka, Michael Bublé, Sarah Jessica Parker, The Killers and many more.

For the complete list of appearances, visit Global Citizen's Together at Home page.

How can you help? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome for more on what you can do right now, and follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to continue following along with the effort.

Also visit the WHO's website and social media to learn more about the organization's response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Take part and stay in.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

