Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro Make Special Appearances In NYC Hospital Staff Briefings to Thank Workers

Jennifer Lopez and Robert De Niro are sharing their gratitude for frontline health care workers directly.

At NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, daily live video briefings -- led by the hospital's Executive Vice President and COO Dr. Laura Forese -- are provided for all 47,000 employees to keep every on the same page and in the loop.

Occasionally, celebs have recorded special messages for the employees to thank them for risking their health to help others during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak -- and this time around it was New York-natives Lopez and De Niro who took the time to share their appreciation.

"I just want to thank all of the hospital workers, the doctors, the nurses and staff at NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, for fighting the good fight," Lopez said in a heartfelt special video which was included toward the end of the briefing. "Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed."

"We love you, we thank you, and stay safe," Lopez added.

A #ThankYou Message from Jennifer Lopez From our block to yours, #ThankYou Jennifer Lopez for your warm message of gratitude for our #NYPHeroes and their courage, selflessness and compassion while working on the frontlines of #COVID19. Posted by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020

De Niro shared an encouraging message as well with a video shot from his home, in which he explained, "I'm a New Yorker just like you, the only difference is, you are all heroes."

"Your commitment, courage, selflessness and your passionate care for your fellow citizens has gone above and beyond the call of duty," the Oscar winner shared. "I am just overwhelmed with appreciation and respect for the work you're doing"

"You really are my heroes. You're heroes to all of us," he continued. "With little thought for yourselves, you're heroically throwing yourselves into the front lines of saving lives, saving our city, and saving our society. God bless you all, please stay safe, and, from the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Robert De Niro Thanks #NYPHeroes #ThankYou to fellow #NewYorker Robert De Niro for sharing this heartfelt message of appreciation and respect for our #NYPHeroes, in recognition of their sacrifice and dedication. We are all in this together, and the encouragement and support from near and far means so much. Posted by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital on Friday, April 10, 2020

Throughout the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has hit New York harder than any other state in the country, numerous celebrities -- including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, and Robin Roberts -- have shared their appreciation and encouragement with video messages for the frontline employees during the daily briefings.

