Netflix Developing Sexually Fluid Rom-Com Inspired by 'Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski

There's a Queer Eyelove story coming to Netflix!

The streaming service is developing a rom-com loosely based around Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's real-life dating experiences as a sexually fluid man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Porowski developed the feature with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who will produce, while Plus One filmmakers Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan will pen the script.

The Queer Eye food and wine expert, who is currently dating ad executive Kevin Harrington, opened up about his sexual identity in an interview with Gay Times magazine in 2018.

"I’ve always considered myself a little more fluid along the spectrum," he said. "So even being called bisexual...I remember in my early twenties I was like, 'But bisexual means I can only like girls and guys, what if I like something else?' Maybe it’s just my rebellious nature. I’m me, I’m Antoni, and I’m all these things."

"Some people want to define themselves, and they should as it’s part of their identity. For me personally, I’ve never really had a label for myself," he added.

See more from Porowski in the video below.

