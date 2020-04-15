Prince Harry Is Feeling Homesick and 'Cut Off' From Family, Source Says

Prince Harry is missing his family.

The 35-year-old royal, his wife, Meghan Markle, and almost-1-year-old son, Archie, are now living in Los Angeles, but a source tells ET that "Harry is feeling very far from home and homesick at the moment" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It hasn’t helped that they are on lockdown in a place he doesn’t know and he is feeling cut off," the source says, adding that "the time difference makes it difficult for him to speak to his family in the U.K." The source notes that Harry "has been in regular touch" with brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his father, Prince Charles, and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this week, Harry's good friend, Jane Goodall, claimed that Harry was finding life a bit challenging at the moment, following his and Meghan's royal exit.

"I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now," the renowned conservationist reportedly told Radio Times.

Additionally, another source told ET that Harry was going through a tough transition after exiting from the royal family and moving to Los Angeles. According to the source, the big move hasn't been entirely smooth.

"Things have been stressful for Prince Harry since his move," the source said. "It hasn't been easy."

The transition for Harry was also more difficult due to the coronavirus pandemic. His 71-year-old father tested positive for COVID-19 last month, though is now thankfully in good health.

"We know he's been concerned for family in the U.K., naturally, but he wants to do what he thinks is best for his own family," the source shared of Harry's current mindset.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are doing their part to give back amid the pandemic. The couple donated more than $112,000 to the U.K. charity Feeding Britain, which works to alleviate and eliminate hunger in the country. The money was generated from their royal wedding broadcast on May 19, 2018. A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the donation to ET on Wednesday.

"The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to The Archbishop recently, and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during Covid-19," the statement reads. "They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."

For more on how Harry is handling his royal exit, watch below.

