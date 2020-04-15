See How Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrated Daughter Luna's 4th Birthday in Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made sure Luna had the best birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple's daughter turned four on Tuesday, and while they couldn't have a big party with all her friends and family, she still felt like a Disney princess. The "All of Me" singer posted an adorable photo of Luna smiling and posing in a yellow Belle dress, white shawl and gloves, sharing how they celebrated her special day.

"Luna's living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled," Legend captioned the pic. "Good memories for her during this strange time."

Earlier in the day Legend also posted a slideshow filled with photos of Luna, writing: "Happy 4th birthday to our beautiful Luna! I'm so happy I get to be your father, teacher, friend. 💗💗💗💗💗💗."

The mother-of-two also shared a photo of her little girl in a bathing suit and wearing a gold crown.

"Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being," she wrote.

Luna began her day with breakfast in bed, which consisted of a waffle, bacon, yogurt and berries.

Later in the day she got a gorgeous cake that was in the shape of the number four and was filled with tasty flowers. Her parents sang her "Happy Birthday" and she blew out her candles.

The birthday girl also got a second cake from family friend Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, that had nail polish designs on it.

Overall, it was a great day for 4-year-old Luna!

