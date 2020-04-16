51ºF

'Agents of SHIELD' Previews 'Agent Carter' Crossover in Season 7

Meredith B. Kile‍

Coulson, meet Sousa.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. kicks off its seventh and final season on May 27, and as the team heads back in time, they're going to encounter a familiar face!

On Wednesday, fans got a first look at another member of the Marvel TV Universe who will be crossing over for a cameo as S.H.I.E.L.D. returns: SSR agent Daniel Sousa, played by Enver Gjokaj.

Gjokaj was a regular on Agent Carterfor the series' two-season run, but the shows have never fully crossed over until now -- after the S.H.I.E.L.D. season 6 finale saw a newly-reborn Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team going decade-hopping in the Zephyr in order to defend space and time from the Chronicoms.

Now that they've found themselves stranded in the past, they have a chance to meet one of the premiere agents in the organization that would eventually become S.H.I.E.L.D.

enver gjokaj agents of shield agent carter
ABC

"One of the things we think is so fun — especially with Coulson, who's just a fanboy for S.H.I.E.L.D. history — is them just getting to walk right into [that history]," co-showrunner Jed Whedon told EW, who premiered the first-look photo. "With Sousa, we had a good opportunity to hit that note with Agent Coulson."

Gjokaj added, "What's unexpectedly, for me, really fun is that we realized once we got Coulson and [Sousa] in the same scene that they're very similar."

Sousa was last seen smooching Peggy Carter herself (Hayley Atwell) in the Agent Carter series finale back in 2016 -- though it's unclear how that budding romance was affected by the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) traveled back in time to rekindle his lost love with Peggy.

"We get to see him in a different light," S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner Jeff Bell told EW. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen added, "Since Jed and I worked with him on Dollhouse, we're very aware of what Enver is capable of. So we were just feeling like we could dive a little deeper with Sousa."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns Wednesday, May 27, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

