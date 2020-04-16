Johnny Depp Thanks Fans for 'Unwavering Support' as He Joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joined Instagram on Thursday -- and took the opportunity to share a heartfelt message to his fans.

The actor, who has over one million followers already, first shared a photo of himself surrounded by lit candles. "Hello everyone... filming something for you now... gimme a minute," he shared on Thursday morning. Then, hours later, an eight-minute video arrived.

Depp introduced his new song, a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation," recorded with the Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Beck -- but not before offering a sincere message to his followers.

"Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years," he said.

"I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now," Depp noted, adding, "now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives."

The actor also urged fans to "care for one another" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Watch below.

See more on Depp in the video below.

