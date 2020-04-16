Princess Beatrice Officially Cancels Her May Wedding Due to Coronavirus Concerns: Report

Princess Beatrice's wedding has reportedly been canceled. The 31-year-old royal and her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were due to wed at St. James’s Palace in London, England, on May 29, but those plans are on an indefinite hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, People reports.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding," a spokesperson for the couple told People. "They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."

Prior to the reported news, a March statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo were thinking of altering their wedding day plans to "avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances."

At the time, the statement revealed that the couple's planned reception at Buckingham Palace had already been canceled.

"The planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place," the statement read in part. "The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

The queen's granddaughter already had to deal with her wedding plans being altered due to her father, Prince Andrew's, involvement with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Her wedding was not set to air on any local channels, though her sister, Princess Eugenie's, 2018 nuptials were televised.

