Inside Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Decision to Quarantine Separately
While many couples are with their significant others 24/7 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are one pair who have chosen to quarantine separately.
A source tells ET that the two aren't self-isolating together because they prefer different scenery. "Julianne is an L.A. girl and wanted to be home during the quarantine, and Brooks loves Idaho and wanted to be out in the country," the source explains.
Both Hough and Laich have been active on social media during their respective quarantines, showing off how they're passing the time. The former Dancing With the Stars judge has been keeping herself -- and fans -- busy by taking her Kinrgy classes indoors, and was photographed enjoying a brief walk outside with Ben Barnes on Thursday. Meanwhile, Laich and his husky have been enjoying nature in Idaho.
"They talk often but this is a very hard time," ET's source says of the couple, who tied the knot near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, in 2017. "They've been working on their marriage and being apart is not easy."
View this post on Instagram
Hmmmmm... I wonder who will be showing up today? 🤷🏼♀️• Anyone else feel like this quarantine is bringing out all the versions of yourself at a rapid pace? Riding on a tidal wave of emotions daily? Experiencing the highs, lows, ups, downs, sideways, diagonals and inbetweens? I’m kinda diggin’ meeting all these characters... 😏 I’ve named them all 🧚🏼♀️☀️🐉🤦🏼♀️😘🤗☄️
View this post on Instagram
A couple days ago it was #nationalpetday, and it came and went with a happy but heavy heart. On one hand, I am so grateful that this boy found me. He is a soul companion, he lives for adventure and every second of the day is play time. He is also incredibly loving and compassionate; just the sweetest boy on earth. On the other hand, it’s just over 6 months ago that we lost our girls Lexi and Harley. Words cannot describe the gifts that they gave, and I still feel their presence to this day. Our pets always see the best in us, even when we don’t. They give love, unconditionally, and effortlessly. My hope is that we do the same to them. Our job as parents is to give them the best life imaginable. So let’s take them on adventures, give them all belly rubs they can handle, and let them eat all the treats. They will never possibly be here long enough, so make every single day count! 🐺🐾
Rumors that the pair's marriage was on the rocks sparked around the new year. Laich shared on Instagram that he wanted to release "old identities" in 2020 and that he felt "a new stage of life" calling him. Hough supported the message, commenting, "so beautiful." The former hockey player also recently shared that he wasn't "fully expressed" in his sexuality.
Months earlier, Hough revealed that she doesn't identify as straight.
"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she told Women's Health. "I was like 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."
"Now we have a more intimate relationship," she added. "... I [told Laich], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry, what?' I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"
See more in the video below.
Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.
