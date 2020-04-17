Judi Dench's Grandson Got Her to Do a TikTok Dance Challenge and We're Forever Grateful

Dame Judi Dench is getting in on the TikTok craze, even from afar! The 85-year-old British Oscar winner had some fun with her 22-year-old grandson, Sam Williams, on TikTok, doing the "Juice, Sauce, Little Bit of Dressing" challenge earlier this week.

But due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Dench and her grandson weren't able to be together. So Williams, who has some major Ed Sheeran vibes, set up an iPad, playing the song at the same time so he and his famous gran could bust a move together.

The pair are adorably pleased when they successfully completed the routine, each giving a satisfied smile at the end of the video.

Judi Dench’s grandson is doing TikTok dances with her over FaceTime. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/7yX08ib0rP — Claire Dikecoglu (@claireyfairy1) April 15, 2020

Dench isn't the only celebrity who has taken to TikTok during quarantine. Courteney Cox has posted several synchronized dances and lots of other stars including Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Bachelor Peter Weber, and more have all taken part in the app.

