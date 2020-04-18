Kourtney Kardashian's Family Posts Heartfelt Tributes on Her 41st Birthday

While they can't all be together for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday this year, her family made sure she felt loved.

On Saturday, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more from their brood posted tributes in honor of Kourtney's 41st birthday.

Khloe shared on Instagram both sexy and silly pics of her older sister along with a lengthy heartfelt message. "Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that," she wrote. "You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life."

She added, "I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!"

Kris' post for her oldest daughter was just as sweet. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Kourtney!!!! I love your amazing zest for life and the way you love your kids and all of us around you... thank you for teaching us to slow down and smell the roses," the momager captioned a series of childhood photos of Kourtney. "You are an amazing daughter, sister, friend, and mommy and I’m so blessed and grateful God chose me to be your Mom. I love you so much my gorgeous girl... mommy 🥳🥰🙏❤️ @kourtneykardash."

Kylie Jenner's company, Kylie Cosmetics, also posted a series of sexy photos of Kourtney and Kylie in celebration of the mother of three's birthday.

Later in the day, Kim Kardashian West posted some pics of herself with Kourtney, writing: "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I had to find some good throwbacks to celebrate you today! I remember these moments so vividly. I love your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love you have for you children and for being the best big sister. I couldn't be more thankful for our memories together. You pack a mean punch I love you so much and can’t wait until this is all over so we can celebrate together."

Meanwhile, Kourtney shared some photos from her 40th birthday last year. "Last year on my birthday (don’t video and bicycle folks)!" she captioned the pics.

A new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing on E!, and there has been tension between Kourtney and her family. Here's the latest on the family's drama playing out on TV:

