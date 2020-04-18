Megyn Kelly Says She Had to Tell Her Son His Teacher Died of Coronavirus

Megyn Kelly and her family have had someone close to them die after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

"Our son Yates’s music teacher died yesterday of COVID-19. Don Sorel made Yates look forward to going to school, made him love music; all of the kids adored him," Kelly tweeted earlier this month. "Telling Yates was awful. Pain for us is one thing; pain for one’s child is in a different league. RIP, Mr. Sorel."

The 49-year-old newswoman recalls to People how she broke the news to 10-year-old son, Edward Yates.

"I’m in the middle of this joyful moment with Yates and [my husband, Doug,] shows me the [news] and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, what am I going to do? Am I going to ruin this moment? But he’s got to know. We have to tell them because all the boys are Zooming and they’re all on this group text where they text every two minutes. There’s no keeping it from him,'" she remembers thinking.

Kelly says sitting her son down and telling him about the death of his teacher was "just awful."

"I couldn’t get it out without crying, and then he cried. We held each other," she shares.

The former Fox News anchor says the next day, Yates and his friends didn't have school but instead paid tribute to Mr. Sorel via a Zoom meeting. "His teacher shared that [her fellow] teachers had done the same thing earlier that day — that they’d all been in tears and laughter sharing memories of [Sorel]," she notes.

Kelly says her son and his classmates shared stories about Mr. Sorel during their video chat. "It was just the sweetest thing and the saddest thing and you just ask, ‘Why? Why him?'" she says. "You don’t want it to happen to anybody, but you just … there’s nothing you can do."

