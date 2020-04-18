Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her and Kobe's 19th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Posts

It's a special day for Vanessa Bryant. On Saturday, Vanessa celebrated her first wedding anniversary without her husband, Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash, along with their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in January.

A source tells ET, "Vanessa plans to spend her wedding anniversary with her daughters, celebrating Kobe in their own special way. Although the family is currently in quarantine, Vanessa still would have done something private with her girls."

To commemorate what would have been 19 years since they tied the knot, Vanessa posted a heartfelt message dedicated to the love of her life along with a 2001 interview he did for MTV News where he shared what made her "the one." The interview was done the same year the two were married.

"You know, it's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know," Kobe tells the interviewer. "I mean, love is a funny thing, I can't explain it and I don't understand it but all I know is she caught my heart. And I just knew she was the one."

Gushing over his wife, Kobe adds in the interview, "Yeah, Vanessa, she's very strong. She's very strong-willed."

He also predicted their big family. "In the future, I see us as being two cool-ass parents," the father of four says with a smile. "Young parents, full of energy. She has a ton of energy and I have a ton of energy."

"My LOVE ❤️My HEART," Vanessa captioned the video.

She also posted a photo of her and Kobe snuggled up on a couch together with him kissing her on the cheek. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ❤️," Vanessa captioned the pic.

Kobe and Vanessa said "I do" on April 18, 2001. Last year, Kobe posted a sweet photo of him and his wife, writing: "Happy 18th Wedding Anniversary baby! Ti Amo per Sempre 🎉❤️."

Since Kobe and Gianna's death, Vanessa has honored and paid tribute to them on many occasions, as well as sharing how she and her three daughters -- 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 9-month-old Capri -- have been spending their time.

Earlier this week, Vanessa honored the NBA legend on Mamba Day, April 13, which marks Kobe's final game in 2016. She also shared sweet photos of her and her daughters on Easter.

Though Kobe was known for his iconic basketball career, he was first and foremost, a family man. Kobe met Vanessa during a music video shoot in 1999 while she was still in high school and he was just 20 years old. They got engaged when she turned 18, and they got married in April 2001.

"This pic is the day I asked @ladyvb24 for her number 11/28/99," Kobe wrote in 2013. "Thru the ups and downs she has been my love and best friend. 20 and 17 yrs old when we met, we have actually grown up together. A true honor and a blessing. Ti Amo Queen Mamba :-)"

