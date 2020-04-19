'One World' Special: How Late-Night Hosts Came Together for Coronavirus Relief Event

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert came together for a good cause.

The late-night talk show emcees put their friendly rivalries aside to host the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday. The trio kicked off the broadcast portion of the event by announcing themselves, with the Late Show With Stephen Colbert host cracking a joke.

As both Jimmys presented themselves, Colbert quipped, "And I'm Stephen 'Jimmy' Colbert. We'll be your hosts for tonight's event: One World: Together at Home."

The trio then put the spotlight on the first responders and others on the front lines of this global pandemic, sharing how this night was dedicated to them.

"They deserve more than our thanks, so we'd like everyone at home to take out their wallets... And then put them away. We aren't asking for money tonight," Colbert stated, with Kimmel adding, "This effort has already raised more $50 million for the W.H.O."

"And half of that was just from turning Jeff Bezos upside down and shaking him for loose change," Fallon chimed in. They then tossed it to Lady Gaga, who sang a beautiful rendition of "Smile" by Nat King Cole.

Throughout the two-hour broadcast, Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert kept viewers entertained by having calls with healthcare workers on the frontlines, announcing special donations, sharing personal stories and tossing to performances and messages from stars like Beyoncé, Kerry Washington, Matthew McConaughey, J Balvin, former First Lady Michelle Obama and many more.

Fallon also participated by doing a "Safety Dance" performance with The Roots.

Meanwhile, Colbert also took a moment to share a story about his father, Dr. James W. Colbert.

"Dad was an immunologist, and, when I was a child, he was the Associate Director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, which Dr. Anthony Fauci now heads. And lately, I've been thinking a lot about my dad and wishing I could talk to him about what in the face of this pandemic is the right thing to do," he shared. "And I have no doubt he would say follow the advice of scientists, but also that science can answer only how the world works, not why we are in this world."

"For that, we have to follow our hearts. And this crisis has reminded us with urgency that we are here to be as kind as we can," he continued. "Because when this is all over-and it will be over -- what we will remember is how we treated one another and I pray that when we look back on this time of trial, we can say that we faced it with determination, hope and love. But for now, stay strong, be brave."

As they wrapped the emotional special -- which included Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, John Legend, The Rolling Stones and many, many more -- Fallon, Kimmel and Colbert regrouped to thank viewers for tuning in, as well as Lady Gaga and Global Citizen.

"On behalf of myself and the thousands of Jimmys hosting tonight, we want to thank Global Citizen for making this possible," Colbert said, followed by Fallon adding, "And we want to thank everyone for joining us despite your busy schedules of home schooling and working from home."

With Kimmel saying, "And thank you for brushing your teeth. You didn't need too that, but we appreciate it. To take action, visit act.me."

The eight-hour special came to an end with Céline Dion teaming up with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang and John Legend to close out the global event with a powerful surprise performance of "The Prayer."

Curated in collaboration with Gaga, the Global Citizen event served as both a tribute to those leading the efforts to fight COVID-19, and a worldwide call-to-action with steps everyone can take to support coronavirus relief right now.

Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome for more on what you can do right now, and follow Global Citizen on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to continue following along with the effort. Also visit the WHO's website and social media to learn more about the organization's response to the pandemic, as well as the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

