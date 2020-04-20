Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her TikTok Dance Skills 1 Month After Giving Birth to Son Callum

Jenna Dewan is showing everyone why she's first and foremost known as an incredible dancer.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Dewan posted a TikTok video of herself dancing to Justin Bieber's "Intentions." Clad in a matching pink cropped sweatsuit, Dewan's dance skills are pretty spectacular, even more so considering she gave birth to her son, Callum, just last month.

"Okay okay okay...I’m here @tiktok! Challenge accepted @sarafoster!" she captioned the video, calling out her close gal-pal, who's also been having some fun on the app known for its dance challenges.

Foster commented on the video, writing, "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago."

"I will delete myself doing this dance, burn all traces of it and never dance again," she wrote in another comment. "You are perfection."

Last week, Dewan said she was itching to get back to dancing.

"Dance has always been my emotional release, where I connect the strongest, feel my most sensual, powerful and free," she Instagrammed. "Might have to start tik tok after all😂 #tbt."

Meanwhile, Dewan and her fiance, Steve Kazee, are loving being parents to their newborn son. Dewan, who also shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, has been sharing adorable photos of them snuggling with baby Callum.

