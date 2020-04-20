Liam Payne Says One Direction Bandmates Are Arranging 'First Group FaceTime' Ahead of Reunion

Liam Payne is sharing some exciting tidbits regarding a possible One Direction reunion this summer.

Payne chatted with Alesso during an Instagram Live conversation on Sunday, and he revealed that the former bandmates -- including Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and even Zayn Malik -- have been keeping in contact amid the global coronavirus crisis via video chat.

"I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today," Payne explained. "He’s in London as well. Most of us are in London."

"We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” the singer added, no doubt sending fans into full-on meltdown mode.

He also revealed that they have a group chat going on, and that it's because of the chat that he can't dish about the rumored reunion at length.

“I can’t say too much," Payne admitted when asked about fan interest in seeing the band get back together again. "Louis told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day. So you’re going to have the group telling me off on the group chat."

Payne previously hinted in a recent U.K. interview that an anniversary celebration could be on the horizon.

"We've got a 10-year anniversary coming up, so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he told The Sun. “To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say."

Supporting the tease, the boy band’s official website was quietly reactivated and updated with a 2020 copyright.

A source told ET last Monday, "The members of One Direction are planning on doing something for their 10-year anniversary in July, but haven’t confirmed what that is yet."

"The guys started talking more frequently recently and have worked on putting a lot of things behind them," the source said. "With the outbreak of COVID-19, the guys living all over the world and with different management and labels, it’s hard to solidify what their reunion will be, but the guys want to do something for their fans."

Check out the video below to hear more.

