Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance': Fans Are Losing It Over Barack Obama's Hilarious Title in ESPN Doc

The highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, gave fans all the sports they had been missing when it debuted on Sunday night. The 10-part series by director Jason Hehir looks back on Jordan’s entire career while chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ efforts to win a sixth NBA title during the 1997-98 season.

The first episode recapped the basketball legend's transition from college basketball superstar at North Carolina to his life as an NBA rookie. A standout moment was Jordan recalling how he witnessed a drug-fueled party -- including "things I've never seen in my life" -- from the preseason in 1984.

"The first thing I said [was], 'Look man, I’m out.' Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that’s in this room," he said. "And from that point on, I was more or less on my own."

Michael Jordan talks about walking in on Bulls cocaine party as a rookie #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/rA0RTb2wrY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2020

However, one of the night's most tweeted-about moments was the title ESPN gave Barack Obama. No, he wasn't listed as "former president" -- he was listed as "former Chicago resident."

"I’m mean ESPN y’all really could have added Former President of the United States under Obama’s name along with former Chicago resident.....I mean it was just a lil job he had ya know #TheLastDance," one user tweeted.

I’m mean ESPN y’all really could have added Former President of the United States under Obama’s name along with former Chicago resident.....I mean it was just a lil job he had ya know #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/iACHnnboFI — That Chick.. (@Bloop_1) April 20, 2020

"Barack just a former Chicago resident now?" another wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.

Barack just a former Chicago resident now? 😂 pic.twitter.com/plk5agtOTm — Twinkle Tits ✨ (@im2nd2none) April 20, 2020

See more reactions below.

Putting "former Toronto resident" in my bio — Luke Kawa (@LJKawa) April 20, 2020

#TheLastDance how they disrespect Obama like that talmmbout “former Chicago resident” pic.twitter.com/RbljcLTudV — gospel is my real/rap name (@gospellee) April 20, 2020

I too am a former Chicago resident (who also now lives in DC). Interview me next, @espn! https://t.co/XySWuuvCDd — Benji Englander (@benjienglander) April 20, 2020

When I find the person who put “former Chicago resident” under Obama’s name pic.twitter.com/9QhZGkPSnH — Kakashi (@Gods__key) April 20, 2020

Donald Trump has so royally fucked the reputation of being called President of the United States that Barack Obama was like “nah, I’m just a former Chicago resident.” pic.twitter.com/wJmfzq05TW — ⌨️ Patches Chance ❄️ (@patcheschance) April 20, 2020

I'm glad we've reached the stage where obvious jokes like "former chicago resident" are wild political statements. — TSD (@TweetsByTSD) April 20, 2020

my new goal in life is to meet the person who decided Barack Obama would be "Former Chicago Resident" pic.twitter.com/B3OA1YxCu1 — meppers_ (@meppers_) April 20, 2020

The first two hour-long episodes of The Last Dance premiered Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The documentary will continue Sunday, April 26, with episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET and episode 4 at 10 p.m. ET. See more on the premiere schedule here.



