Andy Cohen Reveals How Coronavirus Lockdown is Affecting His Sex Life

Andy Cohen's sex life has slowed down due to state mandated quarantines due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old Bravo personality joined SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Bruce Bozzi for a Radio Andy special, Quarantined With Bruce, and revealed that he hasn't had sex in weeks.

"This is the longest I've gone [without sex] since college," Cohen told Bozzi and fellow guest Kelly Ripa of the coronavirus quarantine. "This is the longest I've gone since college."

Cohen's reveal comes after he tested positive for and subsequently recovered from COVID-19.

Last month, Cohen detailed the symptoms he experienced during his COVID-19 battle on Radio Andy.

"My symptoms were a fever, tightness in my chest, a cough, very, very achy, lots of aches and pain in the body and very tired, some chills, loss of smell and appetite," he said.

As a result of his testing positive, Cohen was separated from his 1-year-old son, Benjamin. When he finally began feeling better, Cohen shared a pic from their father-son reunion on Instagram.

"I've hosted reunions for years, but yesterday's was the best one yet. ♥️," Cohen wrote alongside a sweet pic.

