Eva Longoria Shows How She Covers Her Gray Roots Under Quarantine

Eva Longoria is getting real with her fans.

Amid stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, many stars are getting honest about letting their natural hair show. The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal her gray hair -- and what she is doing to fix it in the meantime.

"Look at all this gray. This is crazy," Longoria said in her Instagram video, while showing off her lighter hair. "If you've been following me, you know that I've been going gray."

She then proceeded to spray a root cover-up that instantly turned her gray hair back to her dyed brown hair. Just like magic!

Fans couldn't get enough of Longoria's post, praising her for showing off her natural grays.

"You are so brave and amazing to share this ❤️😘," one follower wrote, while another one added, "I love you being so down to earth. Thank you being real!"

Kelly Ripa and Tia Mowry have also shown off their peppered hair while in quarantine. ET also chatted with Marie Osmond last month, where she shared how she takes care of her gray hair during quarantine. She's explained that she FaceTimed The Talk's hairstylist for tips on how to care for her hair while she's unable to visit a professional.

"I called her up and I said, 'How does it look?' and she goes, 'You're right, you really can't do hair, can you?'" Osmond said with a laugh, before showing ET her chic updo that she got instructions on. "She talked me through this. She made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, 'Now you pull it over your grays and then they can't see it.'"

See more of what she said in the video below.

