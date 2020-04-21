Paul Feig to Appear on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist': Details on His Character

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is about to get a bit more stylish.

Filmmaker Paul Feig, who is an executive producer on NBC's musical drama, will take a turn in front of the camera, ET has learned. He will appear in Sunday's penultimate episode of the season, titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Mom."

Feig, best known for directing The Office, Bridesmaids and Arrested Development and his impeccable three-piece suits, will play Dale, a charming and somewhat hard-driving “salesman” that Maggie (Mary Steenburgen), Zoey (Jane Levy) and David (Andrew Leeds) meets with in their darkest hour. He appears in four scenes.

"It was such a thrill having Paul be on set and play a part on the show. He has this great combo of sincerity, comedy, empathy and salesmanship that we thought would be great for this character," creator Austin Winsberg tells ET. "Plus, we knew he could use his own suits, which saved us a lot of money in the costume department."

Theater icon Bernadette Peters also guest stars on Sunday's episode as Deb, a rather bold and fearless widow with a new lease on life who comes into the family’s orbit at just the right time.

Winsberg teased Feig's guest appearance Monday on Twitter, writing, "This might be a spoiler. But i would be remiss if I didn’t say that the man, the myth, the legend - @paulfeig will ALSO be gracing us with his brilliant presence on @ZoeysPlaylist this coming Sunday."

On Zoey's Playlist, things are starting to get real when it comes to Mitch's (Peter Gallagher) deteriorating health. With the family starting to come to grips with his final days, the last two episodes of the freshman season will be deeply emotional.

"The family is going to continue to deal with the end of life, late-stage illness, together in surprising ways. And Maggie's going to be exposed to an aspect of it that she wasn't ready for," Winsberg recently teased to ET. "Zoey and David are both going to have different, unexpected reactions as things are starting to look worse."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

