Tallulah Willis Wears ‘Die Harder’ T-Shirt in Selfie With Dad Bruce While Quarantining

Yippee-ki-yay! Tallulah Willis is clearly loving her father-daughter time in quarantine. The 26-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet selfie with her action star dad while she was rocking a "Die Harder" T-shirt, in reference to her dad's iconic 1988 film, Die Hard.

Tallulah simply captioned the pic of Bruce sitting next to her, "Father."

View this post on Instagram father A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 20, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, who is not quarantining with the group, commented on the "Die Harder" post, writing: "Love you both so much."

Bruce previously helped to shave Tallulah's head while quarantining with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their other two daughters, Rumer, 31, and Scout, 28, amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source previously told ET that Bruce has been separated from his wife, Emma, and their daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, who are in Los Angeles while he remains in Sun Valley, Idaho.

"He has a house directly across the street from Demi's house in Sun Valley. It's been for sale for years. He was visiting and his family was considering quarantining there. He got stuck because Sun Valley became one of the COVID-19 hot spots," the source explained.

A second source added, "Bruce and Demi made a decision to quarantine together with their children and have been doing so for over a month. The family didn't want to take any risks of outside influences so they've stayed away from socializing with anyone but their family. Bruce isn't with his wife or young children, but that was understood going into this. Bruce, Demi and Emma have always had a great relationship and are good friends and none of this is weird to them. It's outside people who are making it more than it is."

Demi and Bruce divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. He married Emma in 2009.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Bruce Willis Is Quarantining With Demi Moore and Not His Wife

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Enjoy 'Family Book Club' During Coronavirus Quarantine

Bruce Willis' Wife Shows Him Love as He Isolates With His Ex Demi Moore and Kids