'The Voice' Makes History With the First-Ever Four-Way Knockout

The Voice is trying something big, bold and new this season in the form of a massive, four-way Knockout Round, pitting some superb talents against one another for a chance to stay in the competition.

Monday's new The Voice came to an exciting close with the quadruple face-off -- the first ever of its kind -- which included four singers who'd been previously saved after losing earlier knockouts.

Team Blake' Todd Michael Hall, Team John's Nelson Cade III, Team Nick's Michael Williams and Team Kelly's Samantha Howell returned for one final chance to make America fall in love with their voices and earn their votes to move on.

Going into the Four-Way Knockout, each of the coaches had their predictions, with Kelly Clarkson predicting that Todd would be "the one to beat," while Blake Shelton said, "There's still more that we haven't seen yet from Samantha, and I'm anxious to see what happens."

When it came down to it, Hall was the first to take the stage and the rocker tried to show a different side of his emotional range, with a rendition of "Somebody To Love" by OneRepublic.

The performance wowed the audience, and Hall's ability to swing wildly from big, bombastic flair to small, intimate vocals impressed his coach.

"Man, your range is stupid. It just doesn't seem like anybody can hit those notes," Shelton marveled. "I'm proud to have used my save on you."

Shelton said he hopes Hall wins a chance to make it to the live shows, because, "I think you're gonna blow it up when you get in there, man."

Cade hit the stage next, and he came out with a soulful, captivating performance of "Best Part" by Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R., which showed his coach exactly how ingrained music is in Cade's very being.

"When I watch you perform, I'm watching someone that truly loves music and loves using their gift to share that music with the rest of the world," John Legend said. "It's a really powerful thing, and I would love to keep working with you."

Williams fought hard, dazzling the audience with his cover of Callum Scott's acclaimed "You Are the Reason," and he clearly made his coach proud.

"I'm coming out of my skin right now, 'cause that was the best you've ever sounded," Nick Jonas shared in awe. "It was so perfect, and you have to continue on in this competition."

Meanwhile, Howell made sure to play to her strengths -- specifically the natural country twang in her voice -- by belting out her stunning rendition of Willie Nelson's iconic "Always On My Mind."

"You have this tone that is so cool," Clarkson told Howell. "It's very captivating when you sing. It's so beautiful, and you just sang this song like a classic."

"I saved you because I wanted you to have this moment to really show America what you're capable of, and you just did, girl," she added. "It was so beautiful. Thank you."

Now it's up to viewers to vote on who should move on and which three singers will be going home. The winner of the first-ever Four-Way Knockout Round will be revealed at the start of next week's new episode.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

