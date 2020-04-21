Tom Brady ‘Cited’ for Working Out in Closed Tampa Bay Park During Quarantine

Tom Brady's workout in his new city was cut short. The mayors of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, Florida, had a conversation on Monday, during which Tampa's mayor, Jane Castor, revealed that the 42-year-old quarterback was "cited" for working out in a park that's currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"You didn’t hear this from me, but our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our park staff, they patrol around just to make sure that people aren't in there with contact sports and things," Castor told Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Pete. "[A staff member] saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks and she went over to tell him it was closed, and it was Tom Brady."

"So he has been cited," Castor added, though she didn't specify if Brady was given a ticket or just issued a warning.

The City of Tampa's Twitter account shared the video clip on Monday, writing, "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve."

Tampa's parks will remain closed at least through the end of the month.

Brady's workout came about one month after the quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to his signing, Brady played for the New England Patriots for two decades, during which time he won six Super Bowls.

