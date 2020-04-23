Cameron Diaz On Why Her and Husband Benji Madden's Different Sleep Schedules Have Helped Them As Parents

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden are making quarantine life work for them when it comes to parenting their 3-month-old daughter, Raddix.

Diaz joined makeup artist Gucci Westman on Wednesday for an Instagram Live chat, and she revealed that her and Madden's opposite sleeping schedules has actually proven to be a big help.

"Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early," Diaz explained. "That works so well for us as parents. I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her."

“[Then] I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and he can sleep," she added, explaining why it's worked out great for them thus far.

Diaz also explained that she typically goes to bed early because, even while self-isolating with her family at home, she's someone who just wakes up and attacks the day with enthusiasm.

"I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow," Diaz shared. "I’m so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don’t idle through the day."

Diaz previously opened up about parenting alongside Madden earlier this month during another Instagram Live conversation with her friend, Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old, three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," Diaz said. "But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody… But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking."

Diaz and Madden welcomed their first child together on Dec. 30, and shared the exciting news weeks later on Instagram. While the couple has always maintained a private personal life, Diaz did fawn over motherhood and her "amazing" husband.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," she said. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."

