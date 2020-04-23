Marianne Faithfull Is Discharged After 22-Day Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Marianne Faithfull is back home after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The 73-year-old singer was discharged from a London hospital after 22 days of suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. The news was shared on Faithfull's Twitter page on Wednesday.

"We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London," a statement on her Twitter reads. "Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life."

The British singer was admitted to the hospital on April 4 with the flu-like virus symptoms.

"Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London,” a rep for Faithfull multiple outlets at the time. "She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery."

The "As Tears Go By" songstress has a history of health problems. She's battled hepatitis C for many years. In 2006, she revealed she had breast cancer and fully recovered months later.

Faithfull's fans, however, couldn't have been happier to hear that the artist was feeling better.

"Marianne Faithfull is out of the hospital folks! Today is a better day than yesterday," the band Garbage tweeted from their official page.

"My 26 yr old well loved copy of Marianne Faithfull's autobiography. I've always kept it with me and often turn to it in the ups and downs of life, its full of stories of those...and her wonderful wisdom. So glad to hear she is out of hospital #MarianneFaithfull #booklovers," another fan wrote.

My 26 yr old well loved copy of Marianne Faithfull's autobiography. I've always kept it with me and often turn to it in the ups and downs of life, its full of stories of those...and her wonderful wisdom. So glad to hear she is out of hospital❤️ #MarianneFaithfull #booklovers pic.twitter.com/CeSWQ11ojk — Sallystardust (@Sallystardust1) April 22, 2020

My heart did a nasty lurch seeing Marianne Faithfull trending but it's because SHE IS OK 😅 Please listen to this, it's somewhere in my top five favourite albums ever 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/VIgad1a1aW — R🧶berta Seaport ⚓️ (@ambrotypes) April 23, 2020

Fank ferk she's ok



One of the happiest moments of my life was spending time with Marianne Faithfull. My one-off proper red carpet experience in Cannes 2005. She was as you would expect, mint and skill.

Left arm is still bruised from all the pinching. pic.twitter.com/XaPEqDjQSW — Paul Putner (@RealPaulPutner) April 22, 2020

Chris Cuomo is another public figure who tested positive for the coronavirus and recently recovered. See how the CNN journalist has been feeling and trying to stay in shape in the video below.

