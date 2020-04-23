'Parks and Recreation' Cast to Reunite for Scripted Reunion Special

Treat yo self! The Parks and Recreation cast is set to reunite for a primetime reunion special -- and they'll be in character.

Amy Poehler will be joined by original cast members Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O'Heir for the scripted half-hour event, which is set to air Thursday, April 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Expect familiar guest stars to also pop into the special, which is being billed "A Parks and Recreation Special."

The premise for the scripted reunion is inspired by present-day, real-world events amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will follow Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), who remains determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

Pratt revealed Thursday that the special has already been filmed in a message on Instagram.

"It’s true! We’ve already filmed the episode! Many are saying it’s the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It’s not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win," he wrote, jokingly adding, "People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That’s how this works? Ok. See you soon!!"

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause.”

The Parks and Rec reunion telecast was created to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.

Parks and Rec's reunion telecast will be the first scripted television show to air during quarantine, with CBS' All Rise broadcasting its virtual episode about social distancing Monday, May 4.

The last time the Parks and Rec cast came together was in 2019 for the show's 10th anniversary.

To donate to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, please go to www.feedingamerica.org/parksandrec.

