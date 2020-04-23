Watch Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas Run Off When Asked to Hold a Huge Snake

Kevin Hart is clearly not an animal person, but Nick Jonas is trying to get him to conquer those fears.

The comedian had his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star join him on a new season 3 episode of his YouTube show, Kevin Hart: What the Fit, where the two are asked to hold exotic animals. While Hart won't even attempt to pick up a scorpion, Jonas is more willing to interact with the creature.

"It's not going to jump at you, I promise," the animal guide assures Hart. "I promise it won't because I ain't gonna touch it," Hart quips.

Though Hart tries to get Jonas on his side, he insists that the 40-year-old actor "just hold it" -- but Hart declines.

Next up, the two are asked to hold a very large snake, which leads Hart to run away altogether and get in the car. When the snake is pulled out of a huge box, even Jonas is apprehensive. "Whoa, nope! That is a large snake," he reacts.

Meanwhile, Hart screams, "Nick, get the f**k in the car! ...Black people leave white people all the time, this is nothing new."

Jonas then takes his time getting into the SUV. "We don't got time for you to put your glasses on, Nick. Get in the car!" Hart yells.

New episodes of Kevin Hart: What the Fit season 3 premiere Thursdays on Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube.

This isn't the first time Hart has run away from wildlife. After his appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when Robert Irwin brought out some animals that caused Hart to jump out of his seat, he talked to ET's Kevin Frazier about his fear.

"I don't like any of the animals," he confessed.

Check out the video for more of his freak-out on The Tonight Show:

