Kirk Douglas’ Widow Anne Buydens Commemorates 101st Birthday With Creative Social Distancing Celebration

Kirk Douglas' widow, Anne Buydens, celebrated her 101st birthday on Thursday and not even a global pandemic could keep her family from celebrating the amazing milestone.

While keeping social distancing protocols in mind, many of Buydens' family members came out to show their love on her big day and in a safe way.

Surrounded by balloons, Buydens sat outside her home and waved to a procession of family and friends who drove by and shared their love and well wishes from their cars.

Buyden's grandson, Cameron Douglas, was among the car-bound revelers, and he shared photos from the creative birthday celebration to his Instagram story.

"A 'special' way to celebrate a very special day," he wrote alongside one of the videos.

He also shared a special message alongside a photo of Anne and her famous late husband, writing,

"Happy Birthday Oma 🥂 Here’s to 101 years of Love, Light and Guidance! We Love you!"

Meanwhile, her step-daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a heartfelt message commemorating the occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my extraordinary step mother in Law. Our Queen, our Oma. You personify everything that is good in a woman," the actress wrote. "I admire you and love you so very much. 101 years young today. 🥰🥰Anne Douglas thank you for everything that you have done for people in our world."

This is Anne's first birthday without Kirk, who died in February at the age of 103. The pair were married for over six decades.

See the video below for more on the celebrated Spartacus star's life and legacy.

