Nick Cordero's Wife Says Doctors Think He 'Should Have Woken Up by Now'

Amanda Kloots continues to keep fans updated on her husband, Nick Cordero's, condition as he battles coronavirus.

On Thursday, Kloots revealed on Instagram that they've been "in a bit of a waiting game" as they wait for Cordero to wake up after his leg amputation. Following an MRI scan earlier this week, doctors think the Broadway star "should have woken up by now."

"The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," Kloots shared. "However, he hasn’t woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation."

"The doctors do think he should have woken up by now," she added.

Kloots said that she does believe Cordero will eventually wake up. "He's on Nick time and when he wakes up, we’ll all be here to celebrate it," she expressed.

In the meantime, Cordero's doctors are considering slowly taking him off the ventilator and putting in a breathing tube "to help him be more comfortable."

"They're slowly reducing his medication and the machines he’s on, so he’ll be off blood pressure medicine," Kloots revealed. "They are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great."

All that leads up to "small little wins," Kloots said.

While the fitness trainer waits for her husband to wake up, his friends and fans are showing their support. As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe campaign for Cordero has surpassed its $350,000 goal. The fundraiser was started by Erin Silver, Aimee Song and Jacey Duprie to help cover Cordero's hospital bills and support his wife, Kloots, and their 10-month-old son, Elvis.

Kloots revealed last weekend that Cordero’s right leg was going to be amputated due to ongoing clotting issues. After the surgery, she took to her Instagram Story to share that her husband was "doing the best he possibly can."

“He’s recovering well after surgery. The wound looks OK. He didn't lose a lot of blood. His blood pressure is OK. His heart is OK. Even his internal bleeding has come down,” she said. “Everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.”

See more on Cordero in the video below.

