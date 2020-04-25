Anderson Cooper Tears Up While Talking to Woman Whose Husband Died From Coronavirus

Anderson Cooper couldn't hold back his emotions during his last interview.

The CNN anchor teared up while talking to Katie Coelho, a woman whose husband, Jonathan, 32, died of coronavirus. The father of two died on April 22 after a 28-day battle in the hospital and 20 days on a ventilator. He left his wife and kids a beautiful note that made Cooper get visibly emotional while on the air.

"I keep thinking in my head, there is going to be a time where I have been without my husband longer than I have been with him. It hurts a lot," Katie, who is mom to a 10-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son, told Cooper on Friday. Katie explained that her husband was healthy and not an at-risk individual. However, he was a probation officer, which made him an essential employee and more susceptible to contracting the virus.

While in the hospital, she would FaceTime with her husband as much as possible. But on the night before he died, as he was in the process of being weaned off a ventilator, they let him rest. She then got the heartbreaking call that he had died.

"He wrote a note," Cooper began, before gathering himself. "Part of it reads, 'I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for.'"

“Jonathan’s good with his words, huh?" Katie smiled, as she shared that her family has been there for her during this difficult time. She also revealed that, while she has not been tested, her kids did test positive for COVID-19.

“I keep thinking…there is going to be a time where I have been without my husband longer than I have been with him. It hurts,” says Katie Coelho of her husband Jonathan, 32, who died of coronavirus



Support the family: https://t.co/XWhdN7IRE4

Full story: https://t.co/6POK7XxA2g pic.twitter.com/4IilLUD11h — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 25, 2020

As Katie reflected about her and Jonathan's beautiful relationship, she broke down talking about how her kids will never know their dad. Cooper, who's father Wyatt Emory Cooper died when he was 11, then shared how he could relate.

"I can tell you that my dad died when I was a little kid and I know he really tried not to die because he didn't want to leave my brother and I, and not have us know him," Cooper emotionally said. "The only thing I can tell you is that they will know him through you and the love you have for him. It will feel like they know him because I know you will tell stories about him as they grow up and for the rest of their lives."

"Kitty, I am so sorry for your loss," Cooper expressed. "I wish you peace and strength in the days ahead."

