Arielle Charnas Returns to Instagram Following Her Coronavirus Controversy

Arielle Charnas is back on Instagram.

After a three-week break, the social media influencer -- known for her fashion blog Something Navy -- returned to the platform to share how much she's missed her followers and has taken time to reflect after her coronavirus controversy.

"We missed you guys so much!! Thank you for letting me take time to reflect and be with my family," Charnas wrote alongside a photo of herself and her two kids. "It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for. Can’t wait to reconnect with you all - love you guys."

The post is her first since April 2, when she apologized after facing heavy criticism for her actions after announcing that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fans got mad at the New York City-based influencer when, days after sharing her diagnosis on March 18, she was sharing TikTok videos with her family, including her husband, Brandon. She also traveled to the Hamptons instead of self-isolating and didn't appear to be practicing social distancing.

More criticism of Charnas included how she was able to easily get a coronavirus test after first saying she had been told she didn't meet the criteria for testing in New York state -- her friend, a doctor, ended up testing her -- and how she continued to post regular content, like unboxing video of Louis Vuitton products, after she got the results of her test.

"I just wanted to come on here and say I'm sorry," Charnas wrote in her lengthy apology. "I never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone and we're not bad people. I'm sorry for anyone that I've offended or hurt over the last couples of weeks, we're just trying to navigate through this difficult time."

"I'm just sorry I let down my community in any way," she continued in part. "Right now I'm trying to focus on my family because we've been receiving horrible threats and I just felt it was time for me to share my truth, which I did. I'm thinking of you all and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."

Charnas joined a group of public figures, including Vanessa Hudgens, Jaime King and Hannah Brown, who have apologized for their behavior on social media amid the pandemic.

