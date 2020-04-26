Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Quality Time With Jennifer Lopez and Their Kids Amid Quarantine

Alex Rodriguez is focusing on the positive.

The former baseball star and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, have been doing their best to keep fans' spirits up during the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, Rodriguez shared a heartwarming post on Instagram about how grateful he is for the additional time he gets to spend with Lopez and their kids while self-isolating, and encouraged his followers to "make the most of this time" as well.

"One thing I'm incredibly grateful for right now is getting to spend additional time with my family. I love spending so much time with these beautiful girls, who still laugh when I make goofy faces in pictures. 🤣," Rodriguez wrote alongside a photo of himself, Lopez, and his daughter, Ella.

"Each day I am trying to focus on doing one positive thing for someone else," he shared. "This is a time where we all need to help each other, and by doing so we will help ourselves remember that this situation may be temporary, but our actions are permanent. Let’s make the most of this time and stay together as a community, even while we are apart with our families."

Rodriguez continued: "I hope you are doing OK and are doing your best to keep your spirits up. Try to do something positive today, like texting someone you haven’t spoke to recently just to say hello. Be grateful for the people in your life. You’ll brighten their day, and then ask them to pay it forward and reach out to someone else to do the same. Stay safe and spread love! We will come out of this, so let’s do our best to take care of each other. ❤️."

Lopez, 50, and Rodriguez, 44, got engaged in March 2019, and were planning to tie the knot this summer. However, J.Lo recently revealed that they're now in a "holding pattern" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates of anything like that," Lopez said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We're kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's just something we're going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out."

Rodriguez added on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: "Everything is fluid. Everything's been put on just a pause while we wait and see where the world takes us. I mean, obviously this is an unprecedented time and for us, we just think safety first and make sure that all the little ones are in a good place."

The athlete did joke they were thinking of other ideas amid the pandemic, after having a "drive-thru party" for Ella's birthday. "Some people said, 'Maybe we have a drive-thru wedding. It'll be cheaper.'"

