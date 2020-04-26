Jessie J Celebrates Ex Channing Tatum's Birthday With Heartfelt Message Just Weeks After Their Split

When it comes to staying friendly with ex Channing Tatum, Jessie J is handling it like a queen.

The "Domino" singer understands that you can't put a price tag on friendship, and despite calling it quits for a second time earlier this month, she penned a heartfelt message for Tatum in celebration of his 40th birthday.

The 32-year-old songstress proved she has nothing but love for the actor with a series of messages posted to her Instagram story on Sunday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," the singer wrote, alongside a photo of Tatum standing waist-deep in crystal clear ocean water. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Another post was a short clip of Tatum in swim trunks and a tank top -- shot with a retro, film-grain filter -- as he jumped from a platform into the idyllic ocean at some unidentified tropical resort.

"Keep living your BEST life," the English pop star wrote over the clip.

ET learned in early April that the pair had split, just a few months after reconciling in late January.

A source told ET that the breakup was amicable, noting that the couple tried to make it work, but in the end they realized they were better off as friends and it was time to move on.

The Magic Mike star and pop singer were first romantically linked in October 2018, following Tatum's split from wife Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

See more on the pair's on-again, off-again relationship in the video below.

