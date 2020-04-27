Eva Longoria, Jaime King and More Celebs Team Up for Virtual College Graduation Ceremony

College graduates are getting a special treat!

While many important events had to be put on hold or canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, others have teamed up to still throw people special virtual celebrations. Eva Longoria and Jaime King, as well as Tamron Hall and others, have teamed up with Her Campus to have an "I’m Still Graduating” virtual graduation ceremony. The special event for college graduates will be digitally broadcast on Friday, May 15 at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET at ImStillGraduating.com.

Austin Mahone, Jesse McCartney, Billie Jean King, Saweetie, Margaret Cho, Radhika Jones, Hailie Sahar, Andrew Yang, Brooke Baldwin, Lauren Akins, Hunter McGrady, Alisyn Camerota and Drax Project, among others, will perform, deliver speeches and toast the Class of 2020. The ceremony will also include unique speeches and performances from graduates themselves, selected by application.

Graduating students are encouraged to sign onto ImStillGraduating.com, where they can create their own virtual graduation page. The page will allow students to share their accomplishments, photos and college memories with their friends, family and loved ones. Graduating students, friends, and family alike will also have the opportunity to record 60-second shareable video messages leading up to the event.

Additionally, Her Campus launched two student commencement applications for students to apply to either speak or perform in the event alongside this all-star lineup. Her Campus will select winners in both categories to address the nationwide class. Applications for student speakers and performers are due April 30.

Celebrities are doing everything they can in order to help others amid concerns over the coronavirus. From donations, to online concerts and more, stars have been coming together to give back to the community.

See how others have been paying it forward in the video below.

