RuPaul's DragCon Is Going Digital: Here's How to Watch This Weekend's Virtual Convention

Someone forward RuPaul a Zoom tutorial, because DragCon is going digital.

RuPaul's DragCon L.A. was canceled in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but now the gig must go on -- and it is, with the first-ever Digital DragCon, streaming this weekend for free.

The World of Wonder–presented event will take place May 2–3, featuring "exclusive Q&As, glittering performances, shoutouts and safe-space celebration," and virtual appearances from queens such as Alaska, Aquaria, Cheryl Hole, Mayhem Miller, Tammie Brown, The Vivienne and more.

Check out the full lineup:

Tune in Saturday and Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT on the WOWPresents YouTube channel. This is the same weekend the IRL convention was set to take place, before it was canceled in favor of a 2021 date.

