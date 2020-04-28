Dr. Anthony Fauci Praises Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ Impersonation of Him: 'He Did a Great Job'

Dr. Anthony Fauci has shared his thoughts on Brad Pitt’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Dr. Fauci, who is part of the White House's coronavirus task force, told CNN’s New Day earlier this month that if he could choose anyone to portray him on SNL, it would “of course” be 56-year-old Pitt.

On Saturday's SNL "At Home" special, Pitt delivered. He donned a grey wig and glasses before impersonating the doctor, commenting on such things as all the “misinformation out there” about the coronavirus.

Pitt’s performance also addressed President Donald Trump’s comment that the world would have a vaccine for the virus “relatively soon.”

"Relatively soon is an interesting phrase,” Pitt said. “Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, 'I’ll be over relatively soon' and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”

So, what did Dr. Fauci think of the skit?

A reporter from Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia quizzed him for his reaction during an interview on Monday.

"I think he did great,” Dr. Fauci said, grinning. “I'm a great fan of Brad Pitt and that's the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me I mention Brad Pitt. He's one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job."

"I think he showed that he is really a classy guy when at the end he took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers,” he added, about Pitt’s personal thanks to Dr. Fauci at the end of the skit. “So, not only is he a really great actor but he is actually a classy person.”

Dr. Fauci was then asked whether any of the things Pitt said during his impersonation had actually crossed his mind.

"Everything he said on SNL is what's going on,” he said. “He did a pretty good job of putting everything together."

Check out Pitt’s skit below.

