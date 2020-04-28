'Homecoming' Season 2: Janelle Monae Tries to Discover Her Identity in First Trailer

Homecoming's second season mystery is beginning to unravel. Amazon Prime Video dropped the first full-length trailer for the sophomore season of its critically acclaimed show, which will see Janelle Monae take over the leading role from Julia Roberts.

In the new story of season 2, Monae's Jackie wakes up in the middle of a lake, unable to recall her name, birthday or address. According to the streaming service, Jackie's "ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative."

"I knew something was wrong with me, but I couldn't explain it to anyone," she explains in the trailer. "It was like the people around me were keeping a secret. Like we were in a movie, and everyone knew we were in a movie except for me."

"If I did something wrong, I have no idea what it is," she insists, before asking Hong Chau's Audrey Temple, an anonymous underling at Geist, who finds herself thrust into unexpected positions at the top of the corporate ladder, "What was I doing? Why was I there?"

"It's complicated," Audrey responds.

Stephan James is set to reprise his role as Walter Cruz, who will struggle with his attempts to build a new life throughout the season. The character will also begin to realize that there’s a more insidious version of the program underway, if only he can remember.

Joining the cast for season 2 are Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the company’s eccentric founder and Joan Cusack as Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Amazon Prime Video

Season 2 of Homecoming will debut on Amazon Prime Video May 22.

