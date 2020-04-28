'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Chaka Khan and Shaka Zulu in Perhaps the Best Wrong Answer Ever

Chaka Khan is the 10-time GRAMMY-winning Queen of Funk known for such hits as "I'm Every Woman" and "Through the Fire," and not the African chief who founded the Zulu Empire. Which is a relevant distinction when you watch this incredibly wrong -- but no less incredible! -- Jeopardy! answer.

"Here, as on each September 24, Zulus celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this warrior leader of the early 1800s," Alex Trebek prompted the $2,000 clue.

"Who is Chaka Khan?" contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn replies, then seemingly immediately realizes the mistake she has made, an all-timer flub that will now live in infamy on social media. Watch:

The correct answer is Shaka Zulu. It's worth mentioning that Sarah still won the episode, and who knows how any of us would have answered had we been put on the spot? Now, press play on "This Is My Night" and get your life.

