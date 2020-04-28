Tina Fey Hosts an 'SNL' Talent Show for the Kids of Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and More

Here's a Zoom I betcha wish you could have bombed (for the famous parents, not the children you don't know): Tina Fey threw a socially distanced talent show for the kids of fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch and more.

Rudolph shared the latest from quarantine on Late Nate With Seth Meyers, telling the host (and SNL vet, though he and his brood were not in attendance) that the virtual showcase "was pretty delightful, I gotta say."

The idea was originally Fey's "brainchild," but she enlisted the older kids of the gals -- including Ana Gasteyer, Emily Spivey and Paula Pell, which, as it were, is also the cast of Wine Country -- to plan it. Rudolph's youngest two, Jack and Minnie, performed in it.

"They claimed that they had jokes, which is always a little scary, because that's improvised," she said. "But they just ended up doing a lot of bickering in costumes for a while. I think my son was dressed as a hamburger and he was bickering with my daughter, who was holding a sword. So, you know, stuff like that."

As for how else Rudolph's household has been entertaining themselves? Rudolph shares an anecdote about a wig-themed Zoom birthday party for Pell ("At some point, I had a Merida wig on from Brave, but it's so long and red that I looked nude and somehow we decided she was like Carole Baskin for dogs") and being inspired by Fey's family to throw an airline-themed dinner party.

