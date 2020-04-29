Cristina Cuomo Is 'Grateful to Be Feeling Well Again' Following Coronavirus Diagnosis
Cristina Cuomo is celebrating her health and happiness after becoming ill with the coronavirus.
Cristina took to Instagram on Tuesday -- one day after husband Chris Cuomo revealed that he'd finally tested negative for COVID-19 nearly a month after being diagnosed with the illness -- to share her gratitude and well-wishes.
"I am so grateful to be feeling well again," Cristina wrote, alongside a carefree snapshot of herself jumping for joy on the beach. "And I wish for everyone’s safety and health."
The Purist founder was first diagnosed with COVID-19 two weeks ago, and remained in self-isolation for only a week before her symptoms subsided and she was cleared to leave quarantine.
Crisinia and Chris' 14-year-old son, Mario, also tested positive, but as Chris revealed on Tuesday's Cuomo Prime Time, his family "is doing great." He said his wife and son "powered through" the illness far faster than he had.
"As suspected, I am the weak link," Chris joked.
The newsman also sported a fresh haircut on Tuesday's show, which got some love from fellow CNN anchor Dr. Sanjay Gupta. Chris revealed it was his wife who'd styled his 'do.
“Vice president Pence, he should have worn a mask today. I mean, there’s no question about it,” says @DrSanjayGupta. https://t.co/y1T5tRyJUE pic.twitter.com/g3l7trss6u— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 29, 2020
After detailing the trimmer attachments she used, Chris said with a smile, "She brushed it down, cut it with scissors, she didn't do bad."
He also fleetingly pointed to a small patch that'd gotten buzzed a little too close but added, "I don't want to say anything more, I'll get in more trouble."
For more on how the couple have been dealing with their COVID-19 battles, check out the video below.
