International Dance Day: All the Videos Making Us Smile During Quarantine
Happy International Dance Day!
We may be stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, but dance lovers all around the world are finding a way to celebrate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the late creator of modern ballet. From adorable TikToks to throwback dance performances, ET's rounded up all the videos making us smile and bringing us together through dance today.
Grey Skye Evans is only 6 years old, but we already can't keep up with her dancing skills. Here she is giving Beyoncé a run for her money!
The same can be said about 7-year-old Daria Svirko, who is clearly on track to becoming the next Jennifer Lopez:
Speaking of J.Lo, the singer celebrated International Dance Day by sharing a montage of audition clips from World of Dance. It was announced earlier this week that the dance competition show she executive produces will return to NBC on Tuesday, May 26.
Meanwhile, in Dancing With the Stars land, Witney Carson has been experimenting with TikTok, and we can't get enough. Her moves to Justin Bieber's "Intentions" are inspiring us to get up and dance... right now!
But who did it better: Carson or Step Up star Jenna Dewan? We'll let you be the judge!
Carson's fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko has also gotten on board with the app, recently trying the "Flip the Switch" challenge with his wife, Elena Samodanova.
Even the NFL got in on the fun, sharing a video of their players dancing it out on the field:
Happy International Dance Day. 🕺— NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2020
These guys have moves! pic.twitter.com/BYPq5CrLvO
But we gotta say, nothing tops this video of legendary choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson dancing in a grocery store, because it's a whole mood and so relatable right now. "Stay safe, but keep dancing!" she exclaimed.
Watch below for even more therapeutic dance videos from people across the globe:
This #dance partner has all right the moves 💃#InternationalDanceDay #WellnessWednesday #WednesdayMotivation (IG thetrickstarsuk) pic.twitter.com/gQb9MFOMFr— K9Love 🐾❤️ (@K9Loveofficial) April 29, 2020
Dancing is never canceled 🌟— UNICEF (@UNICEF) April 29, 2020
Little Muhammad in Pakistan reminds us to keep moving on #InternationalDanceDay. pic.twitter.com/M3tLPqknbI
View this post on Instagram
Adnan bayildimmmm @dradnanvural Covid’in çılgın kahramanlarından biri☺️☺️ . . . . #koronavirüsü #corona #coronaturkiye #sağlıkçalışanları #hacettepe @hacettepe_university @hacettepetip_resmi @drdnzkok @drkeremdundar @ugur.bati @dr.banuciftci @prof.dr.mahmut.civilibal @oguzoztoprak @ilkerarer @dr.cemkaras @drcigdemkaras @furkankayabasoglu @tuspecialcom @drelifozge_bicer @dr.iremcansever @drkeremdundar @psk.drsakiroglu @dr.yerebakan @serapocalofficial @serdarcebe @sinancanan @sinancoskunturan @memorialsaglik @saglikcini @saglik_haberleri @covid19ajans @covidhaber @covid19.6 @cem.ariturk @doctor.mike @bulentcihantimur @korkmaz.ugurr @aktueldergisi @posta.com.tr @fatihportakal35 @foxhaber @ismailkucukkaya @buketaydinlakanaldhaber @cemogretirofficial @sedaogretir
View this post on Instagram
We are forever dancers, whether we have a stage or not. Happy International Dance Day!!💜 ••• #socialdistancingweek7 #internationaldanceday #hope #keepdancing #backyarddancing #alonetogether #dds #dws #dance #dancer #ballet #ballerina #pointe #uncsa #poweringcommunity #poweringcreativity #quarantinaballerina #coronaballet #dancingalonetogether #worldballetproject #newmexicotrue
View this post on Instagram
🕺🏽International Dance Day🕺🏽 🔊 Happy #internationaldanceday everyone! This is one of my favorite combos and I’d thought I’d have some fun with some effects! 💫 I’m grateful for dance and how it allows me to express myself on a different level! 🙏🏼 I want to start doing more dance videos again! WHAT SONGS SHOULD I DO??? Let me know and I’ll see if I can get @elsaallred in on this with me!! 🙌🏼 🎶 by @blancobrown and 🕺🏽 by @mattsteffanina
View this post on Instagram
Happy international dance day! PIU being a dance simulation game, I wish a great day to the OG dancers out there, whether be ballet, bboys, breakdance, etc. Enjoy! - My best score on this is 2 MISSES! Can’t wait for all this madness to be over so I can get back at it! - Song: Just Hold On Lvl: D22 Mods: 3.5x , HJ - - - #andamiro #piu #pumpitup #internationaldanceday
View this post on Instagram
(Cluj-Napoca, Romania): Nurse Tomoiada Maria tells Good News Movement this is one of the last chemo sessions for this former dancer, so they danced! The patient said, “the best medicine for any disease is love and happiness.” 🎥: @mimitomoiaga Una enfermera en Romania Tomoiada María le dice a Good News Movement que este paciente , antes bailarín profesional, celebra su último qumioterapia bailando con ella. El paciente dice “la mejor medicina para cualquier enfermedad es amor y felicidad.”
