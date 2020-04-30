'Bachelor' Franchise Continues With a Greatest Hits Series This Summer

The Bachelorfranchise is making do with what they've got!

While the coronavirus pandemic has interrupted filming for shows and movies across Hollywood, the Bachelor franchise isn't leaving fans without some much-needed summer content.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! will air for 10 episodes starting on Monday, June 8, looking back at some of the most iconic and unforgettable moments in Bachelor -- and television -- history.

"Each Monday, directly from the Bachelor mansion, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups, and, of course, the most romantic moments," reads a press release. "The weekly retrospectives will also include virtual catch-ups with fan-favorite Bachelor alumni, checking on the latest in their lives after their final rose."



ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke added: "The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! is a love letter to our fans who have been with us through some of the most heartwarming, heartbreaking and unexpected moments throughout Bachelor history. We can’t wait for Bachelor Nation to fall in love all over again as we take this wild journey down memory lane."



The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! is the second new Bachelor project to debut this year. Its latest spinoff, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, premiered on April 13. The six-episode series, which was filmed earlier this year, is set to wrap up on May 18.

The newest season of The Bachelorette was supposed to premiere on May 18, however production on that series was shut down in March, just hours before Clare Crawley was set to meet her suitors at the Bachelor mansion.

See what Harrison told ET about where the show stands -- as well as the status of other Bachelor franchise series -- in the video below.

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! kicks off with a three-hour premiere, starting June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

