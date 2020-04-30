Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood Star, Dead at 67: Priyanka Chopra and More React

Bollywood has lost another bright light with the sudden death of Rishi Kapoor.

The celebrated actor, whose career began in earnest as a teenager with leading roles in the 1970s, died on Wednesday at age 67, the BBC reports.

Kapoor was famous for playing the romantic leading man in nearly 100 Bollywood films during his career before becoming a go-to character actor who was cast in commanding supporting roles.

The star was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and moved to New York City for a year for treatment before returning to India in September 2019. Kapoor was rushed to a hospital after complaining of breathing problems on Wednesday morning, and died several hours later.

Following the news of Kapoor's death, there was an outpouring of tributes and memorials from his fans, friends and former co-stars -- including Priyanka Chopra.

"My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again," the actress and humanitarian captioned a snapshot of herself and Kapoor. "Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. pic.twitter.com/TR6GVSN4m7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2020

Shocked...another heart breaking news...Rishi Kapoor...a man of great talent...a legend of Indian Cinema...had a long way to go...

Strength & Prayers for d family. — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 30, 2020

Heartbroken with the news of demise of Legendary @chintskap Sir. The movies will never be the same again. Rest in peace. Prayers & Duas wishing strength for the family & fans. 🙏 #RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Iv0PcIrsG4 — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) April 30, 2020

This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can’t call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you! pic.twitter.com/VSZHRqNks9 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2020

This is so so sad. Losing stalwarts like Irrfan Khan sir and Rishi Kapoor Saab in a span of 24 hours is a shock and a devastating loss to the film fraternity. They will live on forever through their classics! RIP — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) April 30, 2020

Heart breaking

Rest in peace sir 🙏🏻#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/erzWssMvaG — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

The news of Kapoor's death comes one day after fellow Bollywood star Irrfan Khan died at the age of 54.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer that led to months of treatment in the United Kingdom. Khan died Tuesday evening after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," the actor's team said in a statement.

In addition to starring in a number of Bollywood films, Khan acted in several American films. He had a part in Slumdog Millionaire as well as Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.

