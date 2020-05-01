Eminem Detained an Intruder in His Living Room

Eminem found himself face to face with an intruder inside his home earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the rapper confirms to ET that Eminem did detain an intruder in his home. The suspect entered the rear of the house while security was in the front of the property. The spokesperson clarifies that Eminem's security was not asleep, like earlier reports had suggested.

The suspect has been arrested. TMZ was first to report the news.

A source close to the situation tells ET that the break-in occurred at around 4 a.m. earlier this month, in the Detroit-area gated community where Eminem lives. The entertainer was awoken by a security alarm after the intruder broke into his home, and found the suspect in his living room. According to ET's source, Eminem's security quickly arrived, followed by police, who took the suspect into custody. The intruder is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The source also tells ET that Eminem has security out in front of his home 24/7. "Strangers are rarely ever in the neighborhood," a second source exclusively tells ET.

Earlier this month, Eminem shared a candid post about his sobriety. The rapper celebrated 12 years sober. See more on Eminem on the vid below

