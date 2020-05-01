Met Gala Challenge Encourages Fans Across the Globe to Recreate Iconic Looks at Home
The 2020 Met Gala may be postponed until Oct. 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but style fans all over the world are still finding ways to celebrate fashion's biggest night!
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute officially announced the #MetGalaChallenge on Friday, in which they are inviting audiences to recreate past Met Gala red carpet looks from home. Participants can enter by photographing themselves in their creations and posting the photos on Instagram with the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge. Vogue and Billy Porter will then choose looks to be featured on the @voguemagazine, @metmuseum, and @metcostumeinstitute Instagram pages.
Mindy Kaling was one of the first celebrities to get on board, recreating Jared Leto's 2019 look, in which he accessorized with a replica of his own head reminiscent of Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2018 line.
"Recreating one of my favorite Met Gala looks ever with the help of a tarp, some Christmas lights and packing tape. I think Alessandro Michele would approve," the former Office star explained. "Your turn, post your look with #MetGalaChallenge by 5/3 and @voguemagazine will choose select looks to feature on social."
From the pope-inspired getup Rihanna stepped out in for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" themed soirée in 2018...
Repost!!! Alright #MetGala and @badgalriri! Week 2, day 1. Let’s #stayin and #create I like to challenge myself and I get so inspired by the real queens of today! Shoutout to @badgalriri dress and obviously @nytimes who made it easy to recreate! @vogue @nytimes @badgalriri @theellenshow @jimmyfallon @latenightseth @jimmykimmellive @instylemagazine #stayin #quarantinecouture2020 #coronacarpet @oprah @heidiklum @recyclesmarter #recycle #recycledfashion @usatoday @worldstar #usatoday #worldstar #nytimesfashion #nytimes #sethmeyers #saturdaynightlive #latenightshow #rhianna #badgalriri #metgalachallenge @thebillyporter #billyporter @maisonmargiela #maisonmargiela @fentybeauty #fentybeauty @savagexfenty #savagexfenty #theskinny #abcwnn @annieleibovitz @phuckyorihanna_ @stephenjonesmillinery @jgalliano #homegala @mindykaling @timgunn @makingthecuttv @heidiklum @crfashionbook
...to the famous floral "couch dress" Kim Kardashian wore to her very first Met with Kanye West in 2013, fans are already pulling out all the stops for this unique style challenge!
So it’s a #metgalachallenge then @voguemagazine ? Thank you @mindykaling (my birthday twin) and @slayorcray for giving me an excuse to resurface this moment from once upon a time when @katieyuko and I had a viral moment with @what_would_redacted_wear formerly known as What Would Yeezus Wear 😅 my momager @lololeelee (@krisjenner birthday twin) made this dress in a day $3 fabric she found. It then spent a saga lost in the USPS for about 6 weeks but we got the shot. most of our looks could’ve been created in quarantine though because we were broke and resourceful (the red carpet is my couch blanket, Katie and her husband @lhlny just dress like that, the bush is right outside @__kives garage). Check out @what_would_redacted_wear for inspiration most everything was clothes we had or made w/ garbage laying around at the office. Unfortunately now @katieyuko @__kives and I are socially distanced and semi-retired from virality 😫 but we had a good run. If you still need KarJennerWest kontent @natnatles and I have you covered on @saybiblepodcast . Hope this inspires some bored folks to flex their best met lewks to pass the time. #flashbackfriday
See more of our favorites below:
Shout out to this incredibly creative @sanja_nestorovic_ who had inspired so many of us to stay in and enjoy her work. I used to say that she can put a trash bag over her and look great, and she had definitely proved it. #metgalachallenge is yours!!! Scotch tape and recycling bag turned into @dundasworld! @emrata approves! So proud of you! @theebillyporter @voguemagazine @vogue @nytimesfashion @instylemagazine #metgala2020 #thisgirlisonfire #inspiration
BOY-ANCÉ! BOYANCÉ!?! @theebillyporter & @voguemagazine I humbly accept your #metgalachallenge 💎✨💎✨💎 Tossing it back to @beyonce cira 2015 Met Gala in her sheer, bejeweled @givenchyofficial gown. Ya know.... Just a lil something I threw together for the occasion Created by: @plastiquepussey ✨💎✨💎✨💎✨💎✨ 15 lbs of glass crystals #vogue #billyporter #homemade #plastiquepussey #handsewn #stayhome #plastiqueboutique #laundryday #quarantine #costumedesigner #ootd #stayhomeandsew
The amazing @theebillyporter and @voguemagazine just launched the #metgalachallenge, So show us your at home creations of your favorite Met gala look! I already love @aili_in_town version of @janellemonae inspired Siriano piece! Tag us and Vogue will be picking their top 5 by May 3rd! Swipe for Inspiration!
MET GALA 2020 CHALLENGE ACCEPTED @theebillyporter @voguemagazine 👗✨ decided to go with @caradelevingne not so safe #metgala2019 Camp theme outfit ✨ “an expression of your most outrageous” #metgala #metgalachallenge #voguemagazine #metgala2020 #metgalacamp #explorepage #caradelevingne #quarantinechallenge #quarantinelife #quarantinequeen #quarantinevibes #creativechallenge #covid19 #coronavibes #coronalife #pandemiclife #pandemicvibes #stayhome #stayhomesavelives #shelterinplace #metgalaathome #athomechallenge #quarantineandchill
🌹Through the looking glass 🌹 Recreation of the iconic Sarah Jeasica Parker's Met gala 2015 look. Shot by : super talented @upaharbiswas Team : @akash_chetia_phukan and @_sam7428 #metgalachallenge #metgala #billyporter #voguemagazine #sjp #sarahjessicaparker #metgalachallenge #throughthelookingglass #quarantinelife #quarantine2020 #challengefromhome #metgalaofficial @theebillyporter @voguemagazine @guiducci @sarahjessicaparker @sjpcollection @metmuseum @metgalaofficial @_metgala2020 @erinwalshnyc
Oh goodness guys, there’s a #metgalachallenge recreation challenge taking place held by @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter!!! You guys know this is one of my favorite things to do with my mommy each year. I’m soooo excited for this!! Please help me win!!! Tag @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter to help get me selected and win a chance to be posted on Vogue.com! And special thanks to @zendaya for loving my recreation!! #metgalachallenge #metgala #vogue #voguemagazine #fashionbombkids #metgalaredcarpet #billyporter #billyporterfashionchallenge
#metgalachallenge k one more GUYS I CAN’T STOP Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren for 2017’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between.” Made with a trench coat modified with a sheet and pillowcase for proportions, added buttons, and tin foil earrings. @voguemagazine @thebillyporter
My 2 of 3 entries into the #MetGalaChallenge . I couldn’t pick just one, so I went with one of my favorite duos @kenadallxjenner and @kyliejenner . The orange dress was a table runner and the purple fur was a rug. Also; have you ever tried to find feathers in a pandemic?!?! I would’ve loved to have had more 🤷🏼♀️ but not bad for an 8 year old of I do say so myself! I made them start to finish all by myself! What do you think @theebillyporter ? . . . . . #metgalachallenge #metgala2020 #fashion #fashiondesigner #childseamstress #childdesigner #thisis8 #kendalljenner #kyliejenner #feathers #fur #highfashion #create #vogue #voguemagazine @voguemagazine #billyporterfashionchallenge
The #metgala was supposed to be Monday. ❤️🥺 So @voguemagazine and @theebillyporter issued a #metgalachallenge and I knew I had just the thing. This @commedesgarcons ensemble that @badgalriri wore was one of my favorites. Why not dress up for housework? #vogue #voguemagazine #rihanna #commedesgarcons
#metgalachallenge Recreate a red carpet look from a past #metgala: Frances McDormand in Valentino for 2018’s ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.’ Made with bedsheets (bags inserted for collar volume), a scarf for the pant leg, wire and felt for the headdress. @voguemagazine @thebillyporter
This is my life now lol. Anna Wintour- did anyone else have the guts to take you on?! Check my story for how I created this look last night. For @voguemagazine / @theebillyporter - my take on Anna Wintour from 2019 @karllagerfeld Met Gala - “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Materials: packing pnuts, yarn, fake flowers from luau skirts, ribbon, feather boas, vynl table cloth (Pink carpet by Yoga mat) All materials were already in my home! I have become aware I am a hoarder! I plan on redoing this in full drag on Saturday along with the others, (Miss Wintour deserves better lol) but again, just too excited not to post now! More to come! . . 👗: @queenglowjob . . . #metgalachallenge #billyporterfashionchallenge #metgala #quarantine #quarantinefashion #annawintour #karllagerfeld #homegala #diyfashion #couturefashion #vogue #voguemagazine help share and get me in Vogue!!
To mark the first Monday in May (an evening that has long been dedicated to raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art), Vogue also announced on Friday a new YouTube-exclusive livestream. Titled "A Moment With the Met," the livestream will kick off Monday, May 4 at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue's YouTube channel. The event will include a special performance by Florence + The Machine, along with a DJ set by Virgil Abloh.
"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways," Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, said in a statement. "So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment -- one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."
Additionally, Vogue will make a donation to both the Costume Institute and "A Common Thread," and hopes viewers who are in a place financially to do so will consider contributing to either organization.
In the meantime, learn more about "A Moment With the Met" here, and relive highlights from last year's gala in the video below.
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.