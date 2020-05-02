Peter Weber Confirms His Relationship With Kelley Flanagan With Sweet Instagram Post

It's official, Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are together!

Pilot Pete confirmed his relationship with his former contestant on his Instagram on Saturday. The former Bachelor -- who is quarantining with Flanagan in Chicago -- posted a photo of the two sitting in the cockpit of a small airplane and kissing. In the pic, Weber, 28, has his arm around his new lady love.

"You caught me. Let the adventure begin 💫" the California native captioned his sweet snap, which instantly caught the attention of many fans. Flanagan replied to her beau's post by leaving a heart in the comments section.

One person that is very excited about the new couple is Weber's mom, Barbara. The Weber matriarch posted a collage of her son and the lawyer's Bachelor moments on her Instagram.

"❤️Serendipity❤️," she wrote.

Flanagan is the third woman he's been romantically linked to after handing out his final rose. First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss in Australia. Then, weeks later, he ended their engagement. At his Bachelor finale in March, he said he was pursuing a relationship with his runner-up, Madison Prewett, however they announced their split just two days later.

Last month, Flanagan and Weber spoke out about how they've connected during quarantine, with Flanagan stating that Weber is "way better" in real life than he was on the show.

"Some parts of him that you saw weren't necessarily him. I even used to say on the show, 'There's Peter Weber and there's the Bachelor Peter,'" she said. "They'd be like, 'Can you stop saying that?' And I'd be like, 'No, 'cause it's true. I met him outside of this and he's so much cooler than he is on this show.'"

